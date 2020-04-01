CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. 11,473,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,938. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

