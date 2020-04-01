DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $65,284.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, Bitmart and SWFT.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.08 or 0.04532108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00066155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036903 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, STEX, txbit.io and Bitbox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.