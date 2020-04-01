Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,433,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 27th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $8.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

