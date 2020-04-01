Datawallet (DXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,333.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market cap of $236,576.21 and approximately $21,333.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 678.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.02576988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00195182 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.