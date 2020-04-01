Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

