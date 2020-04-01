DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. DDKoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $35,813.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00030097 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

