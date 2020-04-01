Decentraland Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.43 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi, OKEx, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, DDEX, DragonEX, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, Bittrex, UEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Liqui, Upbit, BigONE, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

