DEEX (DEEX) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, DEEX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $440,922.06 and $1,445.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005264 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.