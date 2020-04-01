DeVault Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $53,234.89 and $850.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000304 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 235,669,323 coins and its circulating supply is 195,950,012 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

