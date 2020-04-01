Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Given $14.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond Eagle Acquisition an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,825. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 201.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

