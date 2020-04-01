Dimension Chain (EON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $651,250.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $651,250.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00017198 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

