Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0018

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Gate.io and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $223.12 million and $157.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00601091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016464 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008596 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,971,823,113 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Poloniex, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Cryptohub, Upbit, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, BCEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Exrates, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, C-Patex, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, Fatbtc, Instant Bitex, QBTC, C-CEX, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, Ovis, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, cfinex, Tidex, Koineks, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, Robinhood, Crex24, YoBit, BitFlip, Novaexchange, Kraken, Indodax, Bits Blockchain, Coindeal, Bitsane, BiteBTC and Coinsquare. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

