Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $764,367,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

