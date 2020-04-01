Dragonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $5.71 million and $32,314.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Tidex, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

