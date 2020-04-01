Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duerr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.23 ($33.99).

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting €18.69 ($21.73). 254,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.66 and its 200 day moving average is €26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

