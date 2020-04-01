Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Comstock Resources (OTCMKTS:CRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dxi Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89% Comstock Resources 12.60% 15.74% 3.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dxi Energy and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dxi Energy $1.35 million 1.89 -$8.97 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.24 $96.89 million $0.77 6.53

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dxi Energy and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 65.01%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Dxi Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dxi Energy

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

