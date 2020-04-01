Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $418,534.05 and $86.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,929,042 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

