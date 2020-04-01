Dynamite Market Cap Reaches $136,735.56 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $136,735.56 and approximately $124,002.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00069564 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00340321 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013767 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048727 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015481 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012673 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,365 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

