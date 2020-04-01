DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 18,340 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.14% of Msci worth $30,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $200.45 and a 52-week high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

