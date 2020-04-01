DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 25,294 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.