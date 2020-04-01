DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.