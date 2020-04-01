DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 748,498 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,498 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.24% of AGNC Investment worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

