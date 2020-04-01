DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $43,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Biogen stock opened at $316.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.52 and its 200-day moving average is $285.24. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.