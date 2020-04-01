DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.08% of Eaton worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

