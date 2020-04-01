DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,007 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:XOM opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

