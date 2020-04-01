DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $38.03 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 927.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,165 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.