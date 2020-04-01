DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $46.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,582 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity National Financial worth $46,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

