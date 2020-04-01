DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,721,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.52% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.