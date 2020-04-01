DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 13,050 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.42% of Logitech International worth $33,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.