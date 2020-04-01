DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 52,908 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,908 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after buying an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

