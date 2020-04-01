DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $690.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.