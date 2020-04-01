DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 409,870 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409,870 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.99% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.