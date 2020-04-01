DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.17% of NVR worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,569.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,405.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,656.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

