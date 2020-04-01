East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 77,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

