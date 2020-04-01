Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Eastman Chemical worth $206,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

