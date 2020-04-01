Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has increased its dividend by an average of 29.0% per year over the last three years.

EVGBC remained flat at $$99.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $100.06.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

