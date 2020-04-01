Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has increased its dividend by an average of 58.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

EVLMC traded up $89.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.04.

About Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

