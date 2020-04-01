ebakus (EBK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,639.00

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. ebakus has a market capitalization of $154,736.26 and approximately $14,639.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ebakus has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One ebakus token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ebakus Profile

ebakus' total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens.

ebakus' official website is www.ebakus.com.

ebakus Token Trading

ebakus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ebakus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ebakus using one of the exchanges listed above.

