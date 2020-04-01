EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.03 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $107.03 million and $47,180.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 119.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,694.70 or 1.00380150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000826 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001445 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

