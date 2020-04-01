Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $355.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $355.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.