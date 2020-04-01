Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $165,871.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00595109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008150 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,593,932 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

