Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre and Liquid. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and $46,990.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,049,394,893 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

