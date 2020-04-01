Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0364

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $141,811.59 and $12,536.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00740564 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.