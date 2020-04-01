Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Reaches $8.23 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Enigma has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $576,723.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, ABCC, HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Mercatox, Hotbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

