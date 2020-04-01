Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.0923 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Coinrail and Kyber Network. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin's official website is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Liqui, Tidex, COSS, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

