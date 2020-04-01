EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Tops $4,440.54

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 58.9% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $4,440.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.04448558 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00065257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036923 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010206 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.