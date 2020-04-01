Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Equal has a market capitalization of $173,454.64 and $86.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

