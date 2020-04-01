Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 1st (BSVN, CASH, EWBC, FHB, GFSZY, GWB, HWC, LEG, MSBI, NLSN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 1st:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed its industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given lower-than-expected revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 and tepid 2020 guidance. The company expects its top and bottom lines to remain soft in 2020 due to rising steel scrap costs, changes in LIFO, foam chemical deflation in the ECS business and investment expenses. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved 4% south over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential. However, strong Automotive, U.S. Spring, Work Furniture and Aerospace businesses, contribution from acquisitions, initiatives to enhance its business portfolio and disciplined capital allocation bode well.”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in its Global Media segment driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue to aid business growth. In addition, positive contributions from its acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. The stock has underpeformed the industry it belongs to.”

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media recently withdrew its 2020 expectation for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth, updated the previously-issued revenue guidance and detailed liquidity measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has rattled the economy and financial markets. There has been a dent in advertising values and the company’s operations and revenue growth are likely to be affected. It also has a high debt level and its shares have declined wider than its industry’s fall in the past 12 months. However, the company is likely to tide through these uncertain times with its efforts to improve liquidity and geographically-diversified assets with presence in key markets. It is focused on increasing digital-display assets at prime locations and resort to acquisitions, expansion and conversion of static billboard displays to digital.”

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

