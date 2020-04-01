Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ACM, APO, AQUA, ATKR, B, BB, CFX, CIR, DG, DLTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 1st:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target cut by Cfra from $53.00 to $36.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $221.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $7.50 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $184.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $19.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $36.00 to $20.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $187.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $108.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $71.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $223.00 to $195.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $189.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $61.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $243.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

