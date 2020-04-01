Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (APTX, ARCB, AROW, AUTL, AVVIY, AXE, CON, MELI, NGKSY, SU)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 1st:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Nippon Express (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

